Hadi’s party marches for justice over his killing, demands work permit ban for Indians in Bangladesh

DHAKA/NEW DELHI: Slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi's party on Tuesday launched a day-long rally in Dhaka, pressing for justice over his killing, and demanding, among other measures, the cancellation of work permits of all Indians residing in Bangladesh.

As part of its four-point demand, Inqilab Moncho also sought the repatriation of the alleged killers who, it claims, have taken refuge in India, warning that Dhaka should move the International Court of Justice if New Delhi refuses to hand them over, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Indian authorities had dismissed claims that Hadi's killers crossed into India, saying there is no evidence of illegal border movement.

The 'March for Justice' began around 11:30 am from Shahbagh, with activists travelling on 10 pickup vans and on foot through several major intersections, including Science Lab, Mohammadpur, Mirpur-10, Uttara, Bashundhara, Badda, Rampura and Jatrabari, before returning to Shahbagh in the evening, the newspaper quoted the organisers as saying.

Participants said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to what they described as a "lack of progress" in the investigation into Hadi's killing, demanding that all those involved, including the killer, planners, accomplices and those who sheltered them, be brought to trial before the February 12 parliamentary elections.

During the march, demonstrators chanted slogans such as," We will not let Hadi's blood go in vain," "Why is the murderer free while my brother lies in the grave?" and "Red and green flag, the flag of Inqilab, you can see Hadi."

The protesters also demanded that alleged "fascist accomplices" within the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence must be identified, arrested and brought to justice, the report said.