India in firing line as Trump greenlights US bill proposing 500% tariffs on buyers of Russian energy

A proposed US Congressional bill that would impose steep tariffs and secondary sanctions of up to 500% on countries importing Russian energy could place India and China in Washington’s crosshairs, after US President Donald Trump appeared to give it the green light.

The move follows comments by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who said he met Trump at the White House on Wednesday, where the president approved the long-pending Russia sanctions legislation.

Senator Graham said the bill could be put to a vote as early as next week, though its prospects in Congress remain uncertain.

"This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent," Graham said in a statement, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The bipartisan legislation, titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, has been spearheaded by Senator Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. It would authorise the US to levy punitive tariffs and secondary sanctions on countries — including India and China — that continue to purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports.

The legislation has dozens of co-sponsors in the Senate, as well as a companion bill in the House of Representatives.

Supporters of the bill say the measures are intended to choke off funding for Russia’s military operations by targeting revenues from energy exports, which have remained resilient despite earlier Western sanctions.

Senator Graham had previously suggested that Trump backed the proposal, though it faced delays and resistance.

A White House official has now confirmed that the president supports the sanctions legislation. The White House had previously insisted on revisions to the sanctions package, including greater flexibility for Trump, though the official on Wednesday did not say whether any changes had been secured.