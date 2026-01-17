US lawmakers press Trump on lowering India’s tariffs on pulses in trade talks

Two US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to seek favourable provisions for pulse crops in any future trade deal with India, saying American producers face a “significant competitive disadvantage” because of what they described as “unfair” tariffs imposed by New Delhi.

In a letter dated January 16, Republican Senators Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said their states are the two largest producers of pulse crops, including peas, while India is the world’s biggest consumer, accounting for about 27% of global consumption.

They noted that lentils, chickpeas, dried beans and peas are among the most commonly consumed pulse crops in India, but New Delhi has imposed substantial tariffs on American exports in these categories.

The Senators pointed out that India announced on October 30 last year a 30% tariff on yellow peas, which came into effect on November 1, 2025.

"As a result of the unfair Indian tariffs, US pulse crop producers face a significant competitive disadvantage when exporting their high-quality product to India," the letter said.