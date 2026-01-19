As faith in the US fades a year into Trump 2.0, Europe tries to end reliance on American security

BRUSSELS: "Intimidation," "threats" and "blackmail" are just some of the terms being used by European Union leaders to describe US President Donald Trump's warning that he will slap new tariffs on nations opposing American control of Greenland.

European language has hardened since Trump returned to the White House 12 months ago. Now it's in reaction to the previously unthinkable idea that NATO's most powerful member would threaten to seize the territory of another ally. Trade retaliation is likely should Trump make good on his tariff announcement.

A year into Trump 2.0, Europe's faith in the strength of the trans-Atlantic bond is fading fast. For some, it's already disappeared.

The flattery of past months has not worked and tactics are evolving as the Europeans try to manage threats from an old ally just as they confront the threat of an increasingly hostile Russia.

Trump's first term brought NATO to the brink of collapse.

"I feared that NATO was about to stop functioning," former Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote in his recent memoir, after the US President had threatened to walk out of a 2018 summit.

Now, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is warning that should he try to annex Greenland, a semiautonomous part of Denmark, "then everything stops… including our NATO."

"We are at the very early stage of a rather deep political-military crisis," said Maria Martisiute, a European Policy Centre analyst. "There is a greater realization, even though political leaders will not like to admit it, that America has abandoned NATO."