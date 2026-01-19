What to know about Syria's main Kurdish-led SDF and its deal with Damascus after days of clashes

Post-Assad era

Many of the Syrian rebel factions that were fighting former President Bashar Assad's forces from 2011 until his ouster in December 2024 have always been opposed to the SDF, seeing them as a secessionist force that aims to break away from Syria.

Additionally, while Ankara has been a main backer of Syrian rebels during Assad's rule, it views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdish PKK, which has waged a long insurgency in Turkey.

After Assad's fall in December 2024, relations between the country's new rulers, led by al-Sharaa and the SDF remained cold, but a surprise came in March when SDF chief Mazloum Abdi arrived in Damascus and signed a deal with al-Sharaa.

The deal listed, among other things, that the SDF would merge into the Syrian army by the end of 2025. However, significant disagreements remained on how it would happen.

In October, Abdi told The Associated Press that the SDF had agreed in principle with the government on a plan to merge its fighters as a cohesive group into the national army.

Abdi visited Damascus in early January to discuss the merger. State media reported at the time that no " tangible results " had been achieved. Shortly afterward, deadly clashes broke out between government forces in the northern city of Aleppo, leading the SDF to evacuate three neighborhoods that it had controlled for years.

Soon after, the government launched an offensive to capture two towns east of Aleppo that later snowballed into a full-blown offensive that ended Sunday with the government in control of much of the critical northern province of Raqqa along the border with Turkey and the eastern oil-rich province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq.

A new ceasefire

On Sunday night, Syria's government announced a ceasefire, marking the end of the latest round of fighting, with the SDF. The group now only controls Hassakeh, which has a large Kurdish community.

Later on Sunday, state-run news agency SANA showed al-Sharaa signing and holding the agreement. Abdi, who was scheduled to meet with the president in Damascus, was not seen, though his signature appeared on the document. Al-Sharaa told journalists that Abdi could not travel due to bad weather and was expected in the Syrian capital on Monday.

According to the new agreement, SDF fighters will merge into the national army and police forces as individuals rather than as a whole force, which is a blow to Abdi's earlier plans. The Kurdish-led force will also hand over names of commanders who will be given high military and managerial posts within the Syrian army and government.