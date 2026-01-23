Trump steals the show in Davos with a mixed bag of rhetoric and results at elite gathering

Unlike his previous trips to Davos among adoring corporate chiefs, Trump faced criticism from the likes of Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, who repeatedly spoke to media scrums in the Congress Center.

Still, others were more congratulatory: NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with Trump in Davos, praised his efforts to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine, boost Western defense and deliver security guarantees to Kyiv.

One narrative that emerged in Davos: The U.S. under Trump and its Western allies have grown too divided. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke of a “rupture” that would never be repaired.

A backpedal on Greenland

In the runup to his trip to Davos, Trump sowed new discord with America's longtime allies in Europe by announcing plans to set new tariffs on eight European countries who opposed his takeover bid for Greenland — a semiautonomous territory of NATO member Denmark.

By Wednesday, amid an uproar at home and abroad, Trump had backed off in a dramatic reversal — not long after insisting he wanted to get the island “including right, title and ownership.”

In a post on his social media site, Trump said he had agreed with NATO chief Rutte on a “framework of a future deal” on Arctic security, potentially defusing tension that had far-reaching geopolitical implications.

‘Board of Peace’ lures some, bristles others

Trump launched his Board of Peace to spearhead efforts at maintaining a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas, and eventually help underpin efforts to map a future of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The idea drew support from countries as diverse as Belarus, Kosovo, Indonesia and Argentina, but critics — including longtime U.S. allies in Europe — oppose it. They reject his claim that it could rival the United Nations one day.

Some critics said details were scarce about how the Board of Peace will work — under the chairmanship of Trump himself — and suggested the better move would be to reinforce and improve current U.N. structures, not replace them.