23-year-old Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh; family calls it 'planned murder'

A 23-year-old Hindu youth was allegedly burned alive while sleeping inside a garage in Bangladesh's Narsingdi on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Chanchal Chandra Bhowmik, son of Khokan Chandra Bhowmik, a resident of Lakshmipur village in Cumilla district. Chanchal, who had been working at the garage for several years, was the sole breadwinner of his family, India Today reported.

According to various media reports that cite witnesses, the attack occurred late on Friday night while Chanchal was sleeping inside the garage. Unidentified assailants allegedly poured petrol on the garage's shutter from outside and set it on fire.

Chanchal remained trapped in the fire for a long time and died of suffocation and burn injuries, eyewitnesses said. Chanchal's family has called the incident a "planned murder" and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, along with the strictest possible punishment.

Police said evidence has been collected from the scene, and the process of registering a case is underway. The attackers were spotted setting fire to the garage in CCTV cameras nearby, but are yet to be identified.