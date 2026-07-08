Canada says 'no evidence' linking Indian officials to Nijjar's killing amid FBI-led operation

CHANDIGARH: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Wednesday said there is "no evidence to suggest" that Indian officials were linked in any way to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, nearly three years after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said security agencies were investigating allegations of a "potential link" between Indian agents and the murder.

The statement came hours after US authorities announced what they described as the "largest-ever" action against India-based transnational organised crime networks under the FBI-led 'Operation Hard Ball', charging gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, with ordering Nijjar's assassination in Canada in June 2023.

While Bishnoi has been in jail in India since 2015, the FBI announced a reward of $50,000 for information leading to Brar's arrest.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Moreland told Canadian public broadcaster CBC News that there was no evidence to suggest that, through this organised crime syndicate investigation and the charges laid, Indian government officials would be charged or implicated.

"Nothing has come out to link the Indian government," she said.

Moreland said the Indian government had cooperated with the investigation. She added that the investigation was continuing based on the arrests and seizures made during Operation Hard Ball.

In her remarks, Moreland said the investigation had found that the Bishnoi gang had been involved in extortion, drug trafficking, kidnapping and violence in Canada and elsewhere. This marks a significant shift from the Trudeau government's earlier public stance, which triggered a major diplomatic rift between New Delhi and Ottawa.