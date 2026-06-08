Trump asks Netanyahu to hold fire on Iran, says peace deal ‘very close’

US President Donald Trump has asked Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran’s latest missile barrage, warning that fresh military action could jeopardise efforts to secure a peace deal aimed at ending the three-month-long conflict.

According to US media outlet Axios, Trump spoke to Netanyahu after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday, seeking to prevent renewed hostilities from derailing ongoing negotiations. The US President also called on Iran to resume talks.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.

"You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Trump said, referring to Iran's strikes at Israel.

Trump downplayed the impact of Iran’s missile attack and expressed hope that Israel would avoid further escalation.

"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate," Trump told Axios.

"If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years," he said.