Trump claims 'Iranian attack' on Indian ships near Hormuz; disputes Tehran's version of proposed ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday blamed Iran for attacks on Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, calling it "totally unacceptable."

"...their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's statement came after New Delhi summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time on Friday to register a strong protest over recent attacks on vessels near the Hormuz, which killed three Indian seafarers.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that the attacks on the three vessels in the past days came from the US Navy stationed near the strait.

The US Navy in earlier statements acknowleged the attacks and blamed the vessels of breaching a naval blockade and attempting to transport oil from Iran.

Iran earlier in the day condemned the US attacks on ships carrying Indian crew, saying such actions "threaten global peace and security."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei urged the international community to hold the US accountable, adding that its conduct "continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation."

Meanwhile, a day after claiming that key discussion points in a proposed ceasefire deal between US and Iran has been approved by Tehran's "highest level" leadership, Trump in his post stated that the terms Iranians have officially stated as part of the agreement is not what was agreed to.

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth," he wrote.