Trump posts explosion video with no context as US wants more troops in West Asia for 'maximum optionality'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a video of an explosion on his social media platform Truth Social without providing any context.

Trump’s latest post comes as tensions between the US and Iran remain at an all‑time high, coinciding with confirmation of additional US troop deployment to West Asia amid the ongoing conflict.

The White House on Monday said the deployment of additional US troops in West Asia provides Trump with "maximum optionality" in the region, despite ongoing negotiations with Tehran to end the conflict.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked about the deployment of additional US troops in the region, said that they are part of efforts to maintain strategic flexibility as the war rages on in the region, with diplomatic channels working in the background to strike a deal to end it.

"The president is focused on achieving the objectives of Operation Epic Fury with respect to forces that are on the ground in the Middle East. It's the job of the Pentagon to create maximum optionality for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said.

"The president has been asked about boots on the ground or alleged ground operations various times. He's obviously declined to rule them out. It's the Pentagon's job to provide maximum optionality to the president; it does not mean he's made a decision, nor would he ever notify the media of such a decision so as not to tip off our enemy," she added.