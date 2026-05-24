Trump says US will 'not rush' Iran deal as negotiations near framework agreement

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had told US negotiators "not to rush into a deal" with Iran, amid anticipation that an agreement to end the war in the Middle East was close.

"The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed."

The United States has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports since April 13 after Tehran virtually halted traffic through the economically vital Strait of Hormuz in response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began February 28.