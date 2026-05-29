Trump meeting with aides to make 'final determination' on moving forward with Iran deal

US President Donald Trump said Friday he was holding a White House Situation Room meeting with advisers to make a “final determination” on whether to move forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire and advance negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,” Trump said in a lengthy social media post.

The announcement came a day after reports said US and Iranian negotiators had reached a tentative agreement to extend the fragile ceasefire in the three-month-old conflict by 60 days while fresh talks are held on Iran’s disputed nuclear programme.

According to a US official familiar with the matter, the proposed agreement would continue the ceasefire for 60 days and begin a new round of negotiations focused on Iran’s nuclear activities, including the fate of its highly enriched uranium stockpile.

Trump reiterated that Iran must agree never to possess nuclear weapons and said enriched uranium stockpiles in Iran “will be unearthed by the United States... in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED.”

Iran currently possesses 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, a short technical step from the 90% level considered weapons-grade, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

US Vice President JD Vance said negotiators were still debating “a couple of language points” and issues related to “the highly enriched stockpile, and also the question of enrichment”.

“We’re in a position where we could substantially set back their nuclear program, not just during the term of this president but over the long term,” Vance said. “That’s a very very good thing for the American people.”