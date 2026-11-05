Trump's midterm defeat dims hopes of North Korea meeting

SEOUL: A meeting between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears increasingly unlikely when the US president travels to Asia in November, analysts say, after he suffered a crushing midterm election defeat.

Trump had said he "may" meet Kim this month and that it "would be exciting", but appeared to backtrack in October, saying, "I don't know... I'm not sure that anybody's asking for a meeting," while adding that his "relationship with Kim Jong Un is very good."

Trump's focus on Kim and his scaling back of joint US-South Korean military drills have alarmed Asian allies, while sparking speculation that he is seeking a foreign policy win as his war with Iran stalls.

But Kim's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong signalled on Wednesday that there was little appetite for renewed dialogue with Washington, saying Pyongyang had "no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons".

"The choice for peace includes dialogue of course, but this is not surely equated with national interests for us," she said.

Kim Yo Jong's comments came after the FBI accused North Korea of a $6 billion heist from cryptocurrency exchange Binance -- allegations she had previously slammed as "a grave political provocation".

Kim's statement marked "a shift from defence to offence", said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies in South Korea.

"The latest statement uses the (cyberattack) issue as an opportunity to condemn the entire US policy of pressure against North Korea," he told AFP.

In 2019, North Korea's Kim Jong Un made a 60-hour train journey home from Hanoi empty-handed after a summit with Trump collapsed.

Now, the dynamic has reversed. Trump is making repeated overtures, only to be met with reluctance from Pyongyang.

"For Kim Jong Un, maintaining the status quo is the best option right now," Lim said.