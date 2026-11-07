Russia cracks down on those questioning pro-Putin poll results

MOSCOW: Two Russians who accused the ruling party of fraudulently winning a parliamentary election in September have been arrested and allegedly tortured and beaten, in what critics say is a campaign of intimidation.

The United Russia party backed by President Vladimir Putin won an inevitable super-majority against a backdrop of political repression that has intensified since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022.

The Kremlin said the results showed an "exceptional level of cohesion" around Putin, despite mounting economic challenges with huge government spending on the war and Western sanctions.

Elections in Russia have long been judged by independent observers and rights groups as neither free nor fair.

Both the men who now find themselves behind bars -- environmental activist Dmitry Morozov and political scientist Alexander Kynev -- were arrested on drugs charges after publicly alleging electoral fraud.

- Tortured and electrocuted -

Morozov, 27, is an environmental activist in the city of Izhevsk, some 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) east of Moscow, who has been fighting to protect local parks and forests for more than a decade.

After the September election, he posted several videos on Telegram alleging the "election was stolen" and that he had seen "ballot stuffing" in favour of United Russia.