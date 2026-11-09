Republican lawmaker moves to impeach US Defence Secretary as Hegseth defends Iran war

WASHINGTON: A Republican lawmaker moved Monday to impeach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran, setting up a potentially explosive vote in Congress just days after President Donald Trump's party suffered a crushing midterm defeat.

Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as Pentagon chief.

The Republican-controlled House could vote as early as Wednesday, with some lawmakers from Trump's party signaling that they might join Democrats in supporting the charges.

Impeachment would be a humiliating blow for Hegseth and the Trump administration, but would not automatically remove him from office.

That would require a trial and conviction by a two-thirds majority in the Senate -- a far higher hurdle, even after Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

Earlier in the day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he's eager to litigate the military actions that he and President Donald Trump have taken against Iran, Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela's previous leaders.

"If you want to take issue with what we did in Epic Fury or Rough Rider or nabbing Nicolás Maduro, you're taking issue with the troops and what they accomplished, which is historic," Hegseth told reporters Monday, using the military code names for the Iran war and campaign of strikes to halt the Houthis' attacks on shipping in the Middle East.

Hegseth also announced that he would hold a rare news conference on Tuesday, his first in over 180 days, on the impeachment threat.

His last briefing was in May, and he has not held one on the Iran war, strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats or other U.S. military actions since then.

The Pentagon chief is bearing the brunt of anger and calls for his ouster after the Iran war and its economic impact contributed to severe Republican losses in the midterm elections that cost the party control of Congress.