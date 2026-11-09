Trump says offer of press secretary role to UFC chief was a joke

WEST PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was only joking when he offered the role of White House press secretary to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) chief Dana White earlier in the weekend.

"I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea," Trump told reporters on the tarmac of his namesake airport in Florida.

The press secretary role -- traditionally one of the administration's most visible positions -- has been vacant since Katie Zacharia left on October 16 after less than a week on the job.

White, the 57-year-old president and CEO of UFC, and is a long-time friend of the president.

Speaking in London late Saturday, White was reticent, saying that he would "have more to talk about" after meeting with Trump on Monday.

White's UFC staged a bloody cage fight on the White House South Lawn on Trump's 80th birthday in June, and he appeared on stage with Trump during his reelection victory speech in 2024.