Indian Americans voted against Trump over domestic woes as bilateral ties took backseat

Indian Americans voted against Republicans largely because of anger over policies pursued by the Trump administration rather than concerns about US foreign policy or its approach towards India, said Sumitra Badrinathan, who closely studies voting patterns in the United States.

Speaking to PTI, Badrinathan said that despite the challenging environment created by President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Indian Americans continued to view the US as a better destination for pursuing studies and careers than European countries.

“We've consistently asked Indian Americans whether they care about their politicians’ stance towards India, and the answer always seems to be a 'no',” said Badrinathan, assistant professor of political science at American University.

Badrinathan, along with Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and others, released the Indian American Attitudes Survey to understand how the diaspora approaches electoral politics in the US.

In the recently concluded midterm elections, six Indian-American candidates were elected to the US House of Representatives, while more than 30 won seats in state legislatures and other public offices.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost a closely contested race for governor of Ohio, his home state and that of Vice President J D Vance.

Republicans lost control of the US Congress to the Democrats, turning Trump into a lame-duck president in the final two years of his tenure.

Trump acknowledged that his party had lost the elections because of public anger over high inflation caused by the Iran war.