'Deport all dot heads': US far-right hooligans disrupt Diwali celebrations in Seattle

Far-right hooligans led by conservative influencer Jake Lang disrupted Diwali celebrations in Seattle, carrying placards calling for the deportation of all “dot heads”, drawing swift condemnation from US lawmakers and community leaders.

Lang and fellow agitator Thomas Allen waved American flags and held placards bearing the slogans “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” in front of a stage where a dance performance was taking place on Saturday. Videos of the disruption at the Diwali celebrations in Seattle went viral on social media.

After posting pictures of the attempted disruption, Lang launched an abusive tirade against Hindus on X, blaming them for turning Texas blue for the Democrats in the recently concluded midterm elections, which saw a nationwide repudiation of US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

In his post on X, Lang said, "We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue. '#$%' them."