Hindu American leaders raised concerns over anti-Hindu rhetoric on social media, Hinduphobic incidents across the US and ways to strengthen security at temples during a meeting with a White House delegation.

The delegation, led by White House Faith Director Jennifer Korn, visited Keshavam, a Hindu community centre and temple, on Wednesday and held discussions with representatives of several Hindu American organisations.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-USA, Sewa International, BAPS, Hindu Yuva, ISKCON, Chinmaya Mission, Art of Living, Isha Foundation, VHP of America and Shrimad Rajchandra Mission.

Korn was accompanied by Belsis Romero, senior adviser and faith liaison at the US Department of State.

The Hindu American representatives highlighted the community's contributions through disaster relief efforts, meditation and wellness programmes, and initiatives such as the Sewa Diwali food drive.

They also flagged the rise in anti-Hindu rhetoric on social media and concerns over Hinduphobic incidents across the country.