US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday concluded their unprecedented trilateral meeting in China's Shenzhen, with discussions focusing on nuclear arms control, the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, and global peace.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, brought together the leaders of three major global powers for their first-ever three-way talks.

Trump described the gathering as historic, saying the United States, Russia and China were uniquely positioned to discuss reducing nuclear weapons and lowering the risk of their use.

Xi, who hosted the meeting, said the three countries would discuss promoting world peace, while Putin emphasised their shared responsibility for maintaining international peace, referring to their role as the victors of World War II.

The discussions came amid growing concerns over nuclear proliferation and the absence of a nuclear arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow following the expiry of the New START treaty in February.

Trump has expressed interest in negotiating a new and modernised nuclear arms agreement that would also include China. However, Beijing has so far shown little inclination to accept limits on its arsenal, which is considerably smaller than those of the United States and Russia.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran, with Trump seeking to use his ties with both Putin and Xi to explore ways to bring the conflicts to an end.

The Ukraine conflict remains a major point of contention between Washington and Moscow, with Trump's administration pursuing diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Kyiv. China, meanwhile, has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Iran conflict also featured in discussions, particularly amid concerns over regional security and disruptions to energy supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

However, the meeting did not immediately produce any concrete agreement or joint announcement on nuclear arms control or the two conflicts, Reuters reported.

The trilateral meeting followed separate engagements between Trump and Xi and Trump and Putin earlier on Thursday.

Trump's meeting with Xi lasted around an hour, while his separate meeting with Putin lasted approximately 40 minutes.

The gathering marked an unusual diplomatic engagement between the three leaders at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, with differences over nuclear weapons, trade, technology and regional conflicts continuing to test relations among the three countries.