Trump, Xi and Putin denounced nuclear war after their meeting

After the trilateral meeting, the leaders issued a joint statement, saying they "affirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and "will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons."

Prior to the meeting, observers had doubted that China would agree to nuclear talks. With a much smaller nuclear arsenal, Beijing had resisted joining nuclear arms control talks with the U.S. and Russia.

Experts believe it is a positive sign that the three leaders intended to avoid nuclear war. "This statement is far from meaningful arms control. But it's still a reasonable down payment on stability," wrote Erin D. Dumbacher, director of the Defense and National Security Program at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Chinese Embassy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in July that Beijing keeps "its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for safeguarding national security" and "does not engage in any form of nuclear arms race."

Trump says he and Xi spoke about AI safeguards and Jensen Huang

Aside from nuclear security, Trump said he and Xi also agreed to "do some joint guardrails" on artificial intelligence but offered no details. The agreement comes as warnings grow about the potential for the rapidly developing technology to cause catastrophic harm or even wipe out humanity.

The leaders agreed to some safeguards "because there really is no third place," Trump said, but still stressed the need for the U.S. to win the AI race. "Whoever wins, that side wins."

Ilaria Mazzocco, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, said it is a challenging task for the two countries to set up AI safety rules.

"It's technically difficult, trust is very low, and geopolitically there's not a lot of incentive in agreeing to doing anything that might restrict your own capabilities if you don't believe your competitor will also do it," she said.