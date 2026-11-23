ANTALYA: The words of negotiators and other leaders at the U.N. climate talks illustrate why the meeting failed to reach a final agreement.

The annual meeting seeks to produce a document known as a cover decision that gives direction on how countries should fight climate change. But at the meetings in Turkey this time, negotiators could not overcome impasses on whether the final document should mention fossil fuels. The burning of fuels such as coal, oil and gas is what causes global warming.

After reviewing a draft of the agreement released by co-host Turkey, a number of countries said during the final meeting Sunday they couldn't accept a deal that failed to include wording on fossil fuels. Others spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the plenary sessions. The co-hosts Turkey and Australia also offered their thoughts.

Below are the views of the players at the summit, known as COP31, in their own words.

Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's climate minister

"I want to clearly state that the European Union and its member states object to this cover decision in both its iterations, and that we're saying that on behalf of our citizens, our member states, because these decisions go nowhere near the level of action or ambition that are required for us to tackle climate change," said Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's minister for climate, energy and the environment, speaking on behalf of the European Union's 27 countries.

"It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel," he said.