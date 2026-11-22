The European Union on Sunday rejected a climate deal that omits any mention of fossil fuels as the UN climate talks in Turkey pushed into record extra time.

Ireland's Climate and Energy Minister Darragh O'Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said the EU and its member states "object" to the pact because it "does not meet the moment".

"We will not endorse a cover decision, or an Antalya Pact, that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change," O'Brien told a chaotic closing session a record 44 hours after the summit's official end.

Panama, a vocal critic of the COP process that had threatened to walk away from the talks, also formally objected to the proposed deal as the summit plunged into a tumultuous finale.

The proposed deal needs consensus approval from nearly 200 nations, but many states had expressed frustration as the draft did not make reference to coal, oil or gas.

"We will not accept negotiating backwards in time. And we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel," said O'Brien.

Ahead of the closing session, COP31 President and Turkey's Environment Minister Murat Kurum had urged parties to find compromise after nearly two weeks of grinding negotiations led to a complete stalemate in the final moments.

"We had negotiations and we listened to everyone patiently," Kurum told the final plenary. "We wanted to give a good message to the rest of the world."

Fossil fuels are a flashpoint at the climate talks, which come against a difficult backdrop of soaring energy prices and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.