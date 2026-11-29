WASHINGTON: Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, fresh off his shock reinstatement, faces grilling by US lawmakers this week over his explosive sex-and-espionage scandal involving China that has raised national security questions and roiled global markets.

The return of Huang, just 11 days after he resigned over multiple affairs -- including one with a suspected Chinese spy -- has intensified demands for answers and tougher export controls on powerful AI chips from both Republicans and Democrats.

Huang is scheduled to face questioning behind closed doors on Tuesday by three House committees -- Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and the select committee on China.

"The Nvidia board's brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed," the committees' Republican chairmen wrote in a joint statement.

"We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of Nvidia products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary's AI capabilities."

The chip giant's general counsel Tim Teter will also face closed-door questioning by the same committees on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Huang is set to appear at a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.