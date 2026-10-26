In Serbia and Hungary, groundswells of youthful energy topple entrenched governments

Echoes of Hungary

Serbia's popular student movement grew out of anger at Vucic and his government since 16 people were killed in 2024 when a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad. That set off the wave of youth protests that blamed the collapse on high-level corruption and cronyism during renovation work at the station.

When Vucic conceded defeat on Sunday and tens of thousands took to the streets to celebrate, the scenes bore a remarkable resemblance to the ouster of pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Hungary just six months earlier.

Where the far-right Orbán's 16-year grip on power had once seemed unshakable, growing anger over corruption and capture of the country's institutions coalesced around a political newcomer, Péter Magyar, who — like Serbia's students — spent two years relentlessly touring the countryside where Orbán was strongest.

Magyar campaigned heavily against corruption and in favor of bringing Hungary back into the fold of European Union democracies. When his center-right Tisza party won a landslide in the election, it was largely thanks to a groundswell of youth participation that delivered the highest electoral turnout in Hungary's post-socialist history.

Like Serbia's student movement, Magyar's activists and supporters offered a vision of restoring Hungary's institutions that had been hollowed out by Orbán, building a functioning state that responded to citizens' needs and adhered to the rule of law.

Both in Serbia and Hungary, many have expressed hope that ousting their autocratic regimes would open up a chance for a new generation of political representation and genuine democratic participation.

In social media posts on Sunday and Monday, Magyar congratulated Serbia's students, saying he was "delighted to hear how much strength our victory in April had given them during this difficult struggle."

"Surely I wasn't the only one feeling nostalgic when I saw those pictures coming out of Serbia last night?" he wrote, alluding to the joyful celebrations in Belgrade and Budapest six months apart.