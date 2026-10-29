Carney hosts EU leaders as Trump pushes Canada toward Europe

MONTREAL: Prime Minister Mark Carney called Canada "the most European of non-European countries" early in U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war. Now, he's hosting European leaders to pursue an unprecedented alliance, but the proposed EU "associate member" designation faces resistance even as the EU's top official champions it.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa will join Carney in Montreal on Thursday for a two-day summit aimed at deepening trade, defense and economic ties as Canada and Europe seek to reduce their dependence on Washington in a changing world order.

European Union officials who briefed reporters ahead of the summit said the proposed partnership could bring Canada closer to the bloc than any previous arrangement with a non-European country. But its structure and even its name remain unsettled, with some member states questioning the "associate member" designation proposed last month by von der Leyen.

Arriving in Montreal, von der Leyen showed no sign of abandoning the proposal, posting on social media that Europe wanted to bring Canada closer than ever before "as Associate Member of the EU."

Anand Sundar, a special adviser at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said France and Germany are among the countries unhappy with the designation and that it may not survive the summit.

"The fact that member states have rejected the associate membership framing is very embarrassing for von der Leyen," Sundar said.

He suggested her continued use of the term was an effort to preserve her influence over EU foreign policy and keep the proposal alive in case member states reconsider.

More talks ahead, Carney said

Carney said Tuesday the summit would launch further negotiations over the next year.

"It doesn't matter about specific names or nomenclature," Carney said. "What matters is the difference that it will make to lives of Canadians, young Canadians in terms of opportunities to study, work and travel, our Canadian businesses in terms of new opportunities, Canadian researchers in terms of depths of opportunity, and Canada as a whole becoming a more independent, more sovereign nation, so we can live our lives as we choose."