Nepal Parliament panel set up to assess economic impact of flash floods

KATHMANDU: A seven-member parliamentary sub-committee was set up on Wednesday to assess the impact of the devastating Rasuwa flash flood on Nepal's economy and examine issues related to climate finance, officials said.

The panel was formed at a meeting of the Finance Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) held at Singhadurbar, according to officials in the Parliament Secretariat.

Lawmaker Sushila Khadka of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) will coordinate the sub-committee, which has been tasked with studying the economic impact of the August 26 flash flood on the country as well as issues concerning climate change and climate finance.

Finance Committee Chairman Krishna Hari Budhathoki said the sub-committee has been asked to submit its report by September 18 after conducting the study.

The other members of the panel are Narendra Kumar Kerung of Nepali Congress, Parashu Ram Tamang of Communist Party of Nepal (Chaum), Pushpa Raj Kandel of CPN-UML, and RSP lawmakers Lima Adhikari, Pushpa Chaudhary and Sushant Vaidik.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.