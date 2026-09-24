Venezuela's acting leader, at UN for first address, promises elections at the 'right moment'

She says Venezuela is coming back

Rodríguez's participation in the international forum also marks a milestone in Venezuela's reintegration into global diplomacy. Addressing global leaders, she said that "the last time that two presidents of Venezuela and the United States met was in 2009."

She added that her country is coming back strong after "setbacks" suffered this year and thanked President Donald Trump for being willing to resume relations after the US military spirited her predecessor out of the country.

The other setback to which she referred: On June 24, two powerful earthquakes, magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck north-central Venezuela and killed more than 6,500 people, leaving an untold number of missing and causing widespread devastation.

"I come to talk about a Venezuela whose national life has been affected by a crisis of political coexistence that disrupted the life of the nation and our interaction with the world," Rodriguez she said. "Interests alien to the common good of Venezuelans were imposed."

Rodriguez faced a delicate balance in her speech, which needed to be addressed to both her people and the U.S. government that holds her predecessor. She thanked Trump for his willingness to resume the course of diplomatic relations and cooperation with Venezuela.

"We are working earnestly to resolve existing differences through dialogue, but above all to pave the way for cooperation in the energy sector, the promotion of security, the joint fight against transnational crime, and economic cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and our continent," she said. "Today, Venezuela is being reborn."

Since rising to power, Rodríguez has forged a close working relationship with Trump. U.S. influence in Venezuela has grown following the lifting of sanctions against Rodríguez in April, one of several recent moves by Washington to recognize her as a legitimate authority ever since the U.S. military captured her predecessor.

Addressing some words to her people, Rodríguez said that she could not promise an "easy path," noting that "the country's recovery will take time."

"Rebuilding the national soul will be our priority," she said. "We will walk united as a single nation that, after the pain, chose hope."