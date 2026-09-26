US House Democrats plan vast oversight of Trump administration. Impeachment is an option

WASHINGTON: House Democrats are preparing a vast oversight agenda, with investigations of US President Donald Trump, his family and his administration if the party sweeps control of the chamber from Republicans in the November elections.

The undertaking is a robust as it is daunting, spanning several House committees. With majority power comes bigger budgets and staff, and the ability to investigate, subpoena and potentially course-correct what the Democrats say are widespread corruption and abuses of power.

Impeachment of the Republican president and Cabinet officials is not off the table. "There is a cost to the American people of the out-of-control corruption," said Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is in line to become House speaker if Democrats win control at the Capitol.

"If folks have been stealing from the American people, shortchanging the American people or screwing over the American people," Jeffries said, "we are going to hold the crooks accountable."

Congress has enormous ability to conduct oversight of the executive branch as part of its power as a coequal branch of government, and a road map for the Democratic-run investigations has already been set by the almost daily letters lawmakers send to the administration and in amicus court filings.

Democrats are asking about the money-making by Trump and his family, whose wealth has grown dramatically since he returned to the White House in January 2025.

They are investigating the potential civil rights violations of Americans killed protesting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and of detained immigrants being deported to faraway countries.

They have fought the closing of the Kennedy Center, launched investigations into private funding of the America at 250 celebrations and tracked the shuttering of federal operations, including the US Agency for International Development.

New questions emerge daily, including the Trump family's recent acknowledgment that a weekend wedding party for the president's son Donald Trump Jr. was partly funded by a Russian oligarch, with reportedly close ties to the Kremlin.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who is in line to become the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, characterized the issues involved as "gargantuan."

"We need to zero in quickly on the forms of systemic corruption that have cost the public huge amounts of money," Raskin told The Associated Press, "and where there are legislative cures available."