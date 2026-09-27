UK Labour party meets buoyed by Burnham but seeking concrete plans

Britain's ruling Labour Party Sunday launched its first annual conference under Andy Burnham's leadership, buoyed by his debut as prime minister as he pledged to take the tough decisions needed to tackle looming challenges.

The former mayor of Manchester has injected new life into the centre-left party since MPs propelled him into Downing Street in July after ending Keir Starmer's two-year premiership.

In an interview from the conference in northwestern Liverpool, Burnham pledged to show in his speech Tuesday that he will not shy away from taking hard actions.

Burnham told the BBC that people would "see that I am prepared to take those type of decisions because I won't do what the previous Conservative government did and take risks with the economy that actually are still hurting us right now".

Burnham's higher personal approval ratings, coupled with difficulties facing rival hard-right Reform UK, have helped Labour enter the conference ahead in some opinion polls.

That is a sharp turnaround from the start of 2026.

'Breathing space'

As the conference got underway, police arrested a number of demonstrators outside during a protest in support of banned group Palestine Action.

The prime minister was also being kept informed about an incident in southwestern England near an air base used by the US Air Force.

An army bomb disposal team was on the scene and several men had been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences, police said.

Last year's Labour conference was overshadowed by talk that Starmer's days were numbered, while the 2024 edition followed criticism of several government policy decisions made soon after the party won that year's election.