Tamil Nadu junks Turtle Excluder Devices, kills Olive Ridleys en masse

CHENNAI: Every morning for the past 20 days, Tamil Nadu forest department and turtle conservation volunteers have been burying tens of carcasses of endangered Olive Ridley turtles on Chennai’s shores. Barely 15 nests were discovered and secured on the city beaches so far. In contrast, over 500 dead turtles, mostly mother turtles with eggs, washed ashore.
While some artisanal fishermen say they never saw such mortality in their lifetime, few others argue the issue got the attention it deserved because the ‘unusual’ rough seas in January and current flowing from north to south was bringing the dead to Chennai beaches, which otherwise would have got concealed in the open sea.
Why are so many turtles dying? The answer to this question lies with the Tamil Nadu fisheries department, which failed to enforce the ban of trawl fishing within five nautical miles during breeding and nesting season (December to March) and fix mandatory Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) in trawl nets.
It is suspected that mass mortality occurred between Kasimedu in Chennai and the south Andhra coast, where trawling was undertaken intensively in the near shore waters by large fishing vessels with powerful and illegal Chinese engines.
The Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1983, prohibits fishing by mechanised vessels within five nautical miles of identified nesting and breeding sites during the nesting season. In 2017, fisheries department submitted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before the Madras high court where they committed to make TEDs mandatory in all trawl nets to allow turtles escape while retaining the catch. Despite these measures, enforcement remains virtually nonexistent.
Olive Ridley turtles, known for their synchronized mass nesting events, called arribadas in Odisha, are a vital part of the marine ecosystem. Tamil Nadu’s coastline, particularly between January and April, serves as a critical migratory route. However, instead of being a safe haven, the coastal waters have turned into a death trap due to unchecked fishing practices.
Fishermen, conservationists and experts pointed to the systemic failures that led to the current crisis. A fisherman from Kasimedu, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that many trawler vessels continue to operate illegally within the prohibited five-nautical-mile zone, especially during rough sea conditions that make offshore fishing difficult. Adding to the problem are trawlers equipped with illegal high-powered engines, some boasting 400-500 horsepower, far exceeding the 180 horsepower limit prescribed by law. These vessels not only exploit marine resources but also pose a significant threat to turtles and other marine life.
Supraja Dharani, founder of Tree Foundation, an NGO that has been working on turtle conservation in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for over two decades, said: “If the fisheries department can strictly enforce the five-nautical-mile ban and fix TEDs to all the trawler fishing nets, the majority of the problem can be solved. The government should engage with trawler vessel associations in a constructive and harmonious manner,” she said.
Dharani also noted that Olive Ridley turtles nest in alternate years, and the lack of mass nesting at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach in 2024 suggests that this year’s turtles were likely migrating toward the site for nesting in February or March when they were killed.
Fishermen’s resistance to TEDs, citing concerns over reduced catch, are unfounded as the study conducted by WWF-India reveals that the loss of catch due to TEDs is minimal. Despite such evidence and regular awareness campaigns, the reluctance to adopt these devices persists, exacerbating turtle mortality.
Another significant issue is the lack of coordinated patrolling to monitor and enforce conservation measures. As per the fisheries department’s SOP, joint patrolling involving the fisheries department, forest department, coastal security group, and Indian Coast Guard is required to ensure compliance with regulations. However, reports indicate that such patrols are either infrequent or poorly executed. Without proper monitoring, violations go unchecked, allowing illegal fishing activities to thrive.
While the state’s coastline is home to over 100 identified nesting sites for sea turtles, these areas remain under constant threat due to human activity. Conservationists argue that the lack of political will and bureaucratic inertia have hindered progress in protecting these critical habitats.
Chief Secretary N Muruganandam is likely to hold a high-level meeting with all the departments concerned on January 20 to discuss the issue. An environmental lawyer said the fisheries department did not even share the data on the number of trawl vessels operating in the state to the Madras HC when asked. “There are a lot of unregistered vessels with banned fishing gear operating in the state, but no action is taken against them due to a deep-rooted lobby.”
When contacted, a senior fisheries department official told TNIE the SOP was being revised with the help of turtle expert Bavish Pandav from Wildlife Institute of India.