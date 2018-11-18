WATCH: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at Mumbai airport

By PTI

MUMBAI: Flashing smiles at the bevy of paparazzi and fans waiting for them at the airport, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned home Sunday morning in India after their wedding in Italy.

The couple brought the otherwise busy Mumbai airport to a standstill as they walked hand-in-hand and waved at the camerapersons and fans amid loud cheers.

The duo wore Sabyasachi, who also designed their wedding trousseau.

Deepika and Ranveer at Ranveer Singh's residence in Mumbai. They got married earlier this week in Italy's Lombardy

Both of them chose traditional wear for the airport look, which was also colour coordinated.

While Ranveer looked dapper in a bright red and golden jacket over a beige silk kurta pyjama, Deepika looked ethereal in churidar suit with heavily embroidered red Benarasi dupatta.

Deepika and Ranveer reached the latter's house which was decked up with lights and flowers for 'Grah Pravesh'.

After reaching home, both of them came out and posed for the media.

They also folded their hands and said, "Thank you," after the journalists and camerapersons shouted, "Badhai ho".

Ranveer and Deepika, who dated for six years, tied the knot earlier this week in two ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

On November 14 morning, the couple solemnised their relationship in a South Indian wedding.

It was followed by a North Indian ceremony on November 15.

Deepika and Ranveer will host a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.