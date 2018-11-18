Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at Mumbai airport

Deepika and Ranveer reached the latter's house which was decked up with lights and flowers for 'Grah Pravesh'.

Published: 18th November 2018 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Flashing smiles at the bevy of paparazzi and fans waiting for them at the airport, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned home Sunday morning in India after their wedding in Italy.

ALSO READ | Check out Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Haldi pictures!

The couple brought the otherwise busy Mumbai airport to a standstill as they walked hand-in-hand and waved at the camerapersons and fans amid loud cheers.

The duo wore Sabyasachi, who also designed their wedding trousseau.

Both of them chose traditional wear for the airport look, which was also colour coordinated.

While Ranveer looked dapper in a bright red and golden jacket over a beige silk kurta pyjama, Deepika looked ethereal in churidar suit with heavily embroidered red Benarasi dupatta.

Deepika and Ranveer reached the latter's house which was decked up with lights and flowers for 'Grah Pravesh'.

ALSO READ | Here's a new picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their wedding

After reaching home, both of them came out and posed for the media.

They also folded their hands and said, "Thank you," after the journalists and camerapersons shouted, "Badhai ho".

Ranveer and Deepika, who dated for six years, tied the knot earlier this week in two ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

On November 14 morning, the couple solemnised their relationship in a South Indian wedding.

It was followed by a North Indian ceremony on November 15.

Deepika and Ranveer will host a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh DeepVeer Wedding Deepveer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp