Home Entertainment Hindi

'2.0' delivers global message: Akshay Kumar

'2.0' is reportedly made at a budget of Rs 543 crore, is considered the most expensive film of India made in 3D.

Published: 27th November 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar says his upcoming film '2.0' attempts to convey a global message on climate change.

"There is a moment in the story that emphasizes the other living creatures on planet earth. It says that the planet not only belongs to the human race but also to animals and birds," said the 'Padman' actor during a media interaction on Monday.

"Though animals and plants cannot raise their voice against human beings, they have the right to live. So do not spoil the mother nature," he said.

The film is a sequel of 'Enthirana' released in 2010 and written and directed by S Shankar. It featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Akshay is working with Shankar for the first time. "We used to speak in Marathi on the sets and we used to enjoy that. Shankar is a brilliant director to work with and he is a very humble man. It was so interesting to see how he would add a quirk of entertainment in any or every dialogue of our daily conversation."

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's 2.0 has recovered Rs 370 crore already?

"He is a very professional person. He narrated me the whole story, the screenplay and I knew each character of the film from the beginning. I was impressed by the concept and wondered why nobody has explored the subject so far," said Akshay

The film that reportedly had a budget of Rs 543 crore is considered the most expensive film of India made in 3D.

The actor urges the audience to watch the film in 3D at the theatre.

"This film is not converted into a 3D film after shooting, but originally shot in 3D format and therefore the whole experience was different for us. It will be a unique experience for the audience as well," said the actor.

The trailer of the film was released on November 3.

Asked if the extensive use of technology would overpower the core story of the film, Akshay said, "I do not think so. I would rather say that the use of technology has enhanced the narration. The global message of the film comes across crystal clear."

'2.0' is releasing on November 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar 2.0 2.0 film Rajnikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp