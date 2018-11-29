Soundarya Rajinikanth gives her verdict on '2.0'

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' release today amid much fanfare as filmgoers lined up outside the theatres, as early as 1 am.

The film is gathering rave reviews from both fans and critics, who caught up with early morning show of the much-awaited film.

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, who had already watched the film before its theatrical release, took to Twitter and gave her verdict on '2.0'. In her tweet, she said, "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!!!! 2.0 IS OUT OF THIS WORLD !!!!!!!!!"

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!!!! 2.0 IS OUT OF THIS WORLD !!!!!!!!! — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) November 28, 2018

The sci-fi thriller '2.0' is directed by Shankar and stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey amongst others. The film marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

'2.0', which is touted as the 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema', was launched way back in December 2015.

Prior to the film's release, Rajinikanth said, "This film will not do well because of technical excellence or 3D or big people are involved in it and all that. Everyone puts hard work and efforts. Something will happen, some magic will work out for this film."

He further revealed that the film has a message for the audience, which is relevant in the current times.

"It is a thriller, entertainer and it has a very good international message for everyone - universe is not only for human beings but for all living creatures.

"There is a message that Shankar has in given in the film, that how modern technology is spoiling the whole universe. He has dealt with this subject with technical excellence and creativity, hats off to him," he added.

The film has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the total number of screens it is getting released in globally, with over 10,000 screens purportedly screening 2.0 as against the 9,000 for Baahubali.

It will be interesting to see if '2.0' breaks the box office record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

