Home Entertainment Tamil

Soundarya Rajinikanth gives her verdict on '2.0'

The film is gathering rave reviews from both fans and critics, who got to catch the first show of the much-awaited film.

Published: 29th November 2018 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Soundarya, Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and his daughter Soundarya (Photo | Agencies)

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' release today amid much fanfare as filmgoers lined up outside the theatres, as early as 1 am.

The film is gathering rave reviews from both fans and critics, who caught up with early morning show of the much-awaited film.

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, who had already watched the film before its theatrical release, took to Twitter and gave her verdict on '2.0'. In her tweet, she said, "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!!!! 2.0 IS OUT OF THIS WORLD !!!!!!!!!"

The sci-fi thriller '2.0' is directed by Shankar and stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey amongst others. The film marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0's first impression

'2.0', which is touted as the 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema', was launched way back in December 2015.

Prior to the film's release, Rajinikanth said, "This film will not do well because of technical excellence or 3D or big people are involved in it and all that. Everyone puts hard work and efforts. Something will happen, some magic will work out for this film."

ALSO READ: How netizens react to Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'

He further revealed that the film has a message for the audience, which is relevant in the current times.

"It is a thriller, entertainer and it has a very good international message for everyone - universe is not only for human beings but for all living creatures.

"There is a message that Shankar has in given in the film, that how modern technology is spoiling the whole universe. He has dealt with this subject with technical excellence and creativity, hats off to him," he added.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' to surpass Baahubali?

The film has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the total number of screens it is getting released in globally, with over 10,000 screens purportedly screening 2.0 as against the 9,000 for Baahubali.

It will be interesting to see if '2.0' breaks the box office record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soundarya Rajinikanth Rajinikanth 2.0 2.0 film 2.0 film review 2.0 review

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ander
    Sir
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp