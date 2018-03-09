Three people died and 13 were injured after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident took place at Ramdeo Chemicals in the Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate on March 8, 2018.

According to official records of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, as many as 295 fires have erupted in Mumbai since the devastating blaze in Kamala Mills Compound on December 28,

2017, that killed 14 people and left 12 critically injured.

Maharashtra in 2018 has seen some of the most dangerous fire incidents, Here's a list of such incidents that took place in the last few months:

Malad building fire: Two residents of a building in suburban Malad were injured after a fire broke out on February8, 2018. The cause of the fire was not known. The building was developed by the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (Mhada), a state-run body.

Navrang studio fire: Navrang studio, the building that was not functional for nearly 20 years, caught fire on January 19, 2018. The cause of the fire was not known. One fire officer was injured while dousing the flames. In a similar incident, a massive fire gutted the Cine Vista Studios on January 5, 2018. However, no casualties wer reported in both incidents.

Mittal Estate building: One person was killed after a fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Andheri on February 15, 2018.

Narayana Compound loom factory: While no causalities were reported, millions of raw cloths including dozens of power loom machines, warping machines, and cloth threads were destroyed in the blaze that took place at Bhiwandi in Thane district on February 28, 2018.

16 scrap godowns gutted in Bhiwandi: The fire incident on January 31, 2018, led to property losses with as many as 16 scrap godowns getting damaged in the industrial Bhiwandi township.

Thane flour mill fire: Four people sustained burn injuries on January 31, 2018, after a fire broke out at a flour mill in Thane district’s Dongri city. The cause of the fire was not known.

Fire in Industrial area, Andheri: Two firemen were injured while trying to put down the fire on January 22, 2018.



