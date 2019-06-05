Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan overhauls key Andhra departments to implement promise of corruption-free governance

The Chief Minister identified a team to implement the ‘Navaratnalu’ promises and corruption-free governance.

Published: 05th June 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File| Express)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five days after taking charge as the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy overhauled key departments to drive his vision for Andhra Pradesh forward.

With ‘Navaratnalu’ and corruption-free governance being on the top of the government’s priority, Jagan, who exuded confidence to win people’s trust as a ‘good CM’ within six months to a year’s time, seemed to have quickly identified officials who could ably revamp the administrative system left in place by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

The heads of the major departments, Water Resources, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Health and Medical, Excise, Energy, Social Welfare, and Agriculture, which are crucial to implement YSRC’s poll promises, and who have their work cut out already, have been replaced. As the State’s finances are in the red, Jagan seemed to have preferred officials who could effectively lead his pet projects including ‘YSR Pension Kanuka’, ‘YSR Arogyasri’, ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’, liquor ban, Irrigation projects and others.

ALSO READ | TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu to skip first Andhra Pradesh Assembly session

KS Jawahar Reddy, who was at the helm of affairs at Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR and RD) department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of Medical and Health, the department which would implement the ‘YSR Aarogyasri’, one of the flagship schemes of the new government.

During Jawahar Reddy’s tenure as the Principal Secretary of PR and RD, the department was able to draw the highest amount of funds from the Centre. 

After Jagan announced that he would go for reverse tendering for the works of several irrigation projects, the government removed Shashibhushan Kumar as Secretary of Water Resources and asked him to report to the GAD.

In his place, Special Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, who was among the key officials to implement ‘Jala Yagnam’ during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure, has been tasked with heading the Water Resources department.

The department has come under scanner as project works worth close to Rs 21,000 crore made it to the list of projects, which would either be cancelled or reviewed again, after the Jagan government issued an order to stop works recently.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reaches out to leukemia-hit boy

The chief and the second-in-command, Cherukuri Sreedhar and Sagili Shan Mohan, of APCRDA, which is the nodal agency executing Amaravati, have also been shunted out. While Jagan, who dubbed Amaravati as a sensational scam and called it a ‘Catch 22’ situation, is keeping cards close to his chest — if the project would be scaled down or if the lands would be returned —, he appointed P Lakshminarasimham as its new boss.

Lakshminarasimham was previously holding the post of Secretary (Services and Human Resource Management). K Vijaya, the CEO of AP Tourism Authority, will now be the additional commissioner of APCRDA. Both Sreedhar — who has been the CRDA commissioner for almost three years — and Shan Mohan have been transferred to the General Administration Department, pending posting.

Similarly, to look after planning and distribution of pensions and other welfare initiatives, Mukesh Kumar Meena, the incumbent Prohibition and Excise Commissioner, has been made Social Welfare department’s Secretary with a Full Additional Charge (FAC) of Tribal Welfare’s Principal Secretary.

ALSO READ | Take action against belt shops or face music: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

In his place, Mudavat M Nayak, the Chairman and Managing Director of APSPDCL, is set to take charge. Nayak becomes a key person as the government proposed to remove all the belt shops, estimated to be close to 40,000 in number, and ban liquor sale, estimated to generate revenue of over Rs 17,000 crore, in three phases.

Another department in which Jagan alleged irregularities is Energy. Right after winning the polls, the CM has been repeatedly alleging that the government was purchasing power at higher rates, burdening the exchequer.

Aimed at plugging these loopholes, K Vijayanand, Managing Director of APGENCO and Chairman and MD of APTRANSCO, is removed and has been directed to report to GAD. Nagulapalli Srikant, who has been posted as Energy Secretary, will now lead the APTRANSCO, while B Sreedhar, the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Secretary, will head the APGENCO as its MD.

Interestingly, the CEO of Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), which infamously fed former CM Chandrababu Naidu with data on satisfaction levels among the public, which always remained high but led to the TDP’s rout, has remained untouched.

ALSO READ | Jagan Mohan Reddy rejigs Andhra administration, 49 IAS and six IPS officers transferred

However, sources said that another round of IAS and IPS transfers could be expected in the near future.

Last week, the CMO has been rejigged, along with the appointment of SS Rawat as the Principal Finance Secretary.

The rejig comes just three days ahead of the constitution of the new council of ministers (on June 8).

While most of the key positions have been replaced, all eyes would now be on who would make it to Jagan’s dream team to “bring back the Rajanna rule”.

New postings:

  • KS Jawahar Reddy appointed as the Principal Secretary of Medical and Health, the department which will implement the ‘YSR Aarogyasri’, one of the flagship schemes of the new govt. 

  • Special Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has been appointed as the head of the crucial Water Resources department. 

  • P Lakshminarasimham has been appointed the chief of APCRDA, nodal agency executing Amaravati works.    

  • Mukesh Kumar Meena appointed Social Welfare department’s Secretary to look after planning and distribution of pensions and other welfare initiatives.

  • Mudavat M Nayak is set to take charge as the head of the Prohibition and excise dept. The post is a significant one as the govt proposed to remove all the belt shops, estimated to be close to 40,000 in number, and ban liquor sale in three phases.

  • Nagulapalli Srikant, who has been posted as Energy Secretary, will now lead the APTRANSCO, while B Sreedhar, the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Secretary, will head the APGENCO as its MD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Navaratnalu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp