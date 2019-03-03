Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda's grandsons Nikhil Gowda, Prajwal Revanna to contest Lok Sabha polls?

The JDS supremo claimed he was not promoting family politics and it was known to all that his family was not traditionally a political family but an agrarian family.

Published: 03rd March 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil_Gowda_and_Prajal_Revanna

Former PM Deve Gowda's grandsons (L-R) Nikhil Gowda and Prajwal Revanna. (Photos | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda hinted on Sunday that both his grandsons Nikhil Gowda and Prajwal Revanna would contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was replying to a question about Mandya MP Sumalatha, late Ambareesh's wife, aspiring for an LS seat, during a function in Mangaluru.

"Nothing wrong in aspiring for a seat in elections. Nikhil is also an aspirant from Mandya," he said. Deve Gowda said he had tried to dissuade his grandsons from entering politics but they did not listen.

Deve Gowda said, "Prajwal after completing BE is now actively involved in politics at Hassan. Now Nikhil has also started showing keen interest in politics and people also urged him to contest from Mandya. He shouldn't feel that I am promoting only Prajwal, so I have given my consent to him as well," Deve Gowda also claimed that he was not promoting family politics... "all know that we are not traditionally a political family but an agrarian family".

When asked about contesting elections, Deve Gowda reiterated that it was not important and that he had been a parliamentarian for 27 years and had been a Prime Minister too.

The Congress and the JD(S) are expected to arrive at a seat sharing agreement within two weeks. "It was the national party that wanted Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister though our party (JD(S)) is small with 37 MLAs. The seat sharing is one third for JDS and two third for Congress and we had sought 12 seats. However, we are not rigid with our demand. Talks are underway between both the parties and a consensus will be arrived at soon," Deve Gowda said.

ALSO READ | Congress to give up Bengaluru North for Deve Gowda

On Mandya and Hassan, he said that people know that JDS had a strong presence there.

"The ultimate goal is stopping BJP from gaining strength in the state. The party has no big presence in South India and it is important that fundamentalists are stopped from gaining ground," Deve Gowda opined.

Even Vajpayee had given a stable government in spite of having a coalition of 23 parties and so did Manmohan Singh for ten years with a coalition, he added.

Deve Gowda also said, "During my tenure as prime minister, I visited Kashmir five times but the situation was peaceful. In the last five years, Kashmir has seen four governments before finally coming under Governor's Rule. Three years under section 144, we can see how the situation has turned worse."

READ HERE | Deve Gowda says he had offered to resign from Lok Sabha after Modi's win but PM asked him to continue

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha elections Congress and JD(S) JD(S) HD Deve Gowda HD Kumaraswamy Prajwal Revanna Nikhil Gowda Mandya Sumalatha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp