Bengaluru Metro Fare Fixation Committee to assess the revision structure of rail networks in Singapore and Hong Kong

"The team also visited Delhi recently to understand the methodology followed there when effecting revisions over the years. Since Bengaluru Metro is the second-longest in India, with 76.95 km, a comparison can only be drawn with Delhi Metro, which spans 350 km," said an official.

Explaining two key differences between the metro systems in the two cities, another official stated: "The bills for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which safeguards Delhi Metro, are borne by the central government. In contrast, the cost for the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, which protects underground stations, as well as the private security agencies, is fully borne by BMRCL."

The cost of providing security to the metro network amounts to Rs 7 crore per month. "Our monthly operational cost is Rs 50 crore, and security costs account for 14% of that," the official added.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited also has vast parcels of land at its disposal, which it uses to mobilize significant resources to sustain its operations. In comparison, BMRCL owns very limited property, the official explained.

The minimum fare on Namma Metro is currently Rs 10, with a maximum fare of Rs 60, and travel card users receive a 5% discount. Officials said they are unsure of the possible hike that may be recommended. A reliable source mentioned, "Even a ten percent hike would be very modest. Our operational profit, as of now, is a small amount, and this is calculated without considering the interest paid on loans taken from international lenders."