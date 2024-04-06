INTERVIEW| Initial days were quite difficult inside small cell, but I was strong: AAP MP on Tihar days

NEW DELHI: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said he stayed "resolute and brave" during his six-month stay in Tihar jail and even asked his family members not to "shed a tear" during their virtual interactions.

The Rajya Sabha member was granted bail in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. He walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday after being lodged there for nearly six months.

In an interview to PTI, he recalled his days inside Tihar, which currently houses Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

"The initial 11 days were quite difficult. I was inside a small cell and was not allowed to step outside. I was under police security. Subsequently, I spoke to the jail administration and demanded that I be given rights as a normal prisoner," he told PTI.

Thereafter, he said, he was allowed to move out at fixed timings under police security.

"They decided to allow me to go to music room, badminton court at fixed times. Even the issues related to food were also addressed," he said.

The senior party leader said that he used the jail time to read books since he did not have a mobile phone.

"I read in those six months the writings of Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr (Ram Manohar) Lohia, Bhagat Singh. Maine 6 mahine mein utna padha jitna main 6 saal mein nahi padh paaya (In these six months, I read more than what I had done in six years)," he said.

After spending six months in Tihar, he said his "morale is quite strong" and it will strengthen his fight ahead.

"Either you sit at home or fight. We will fight," he said.