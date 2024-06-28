Delhi records heaviest June rainfall in 88 years

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the highest since 1936 for the month of June, and the weatherman predicted more spells over the weekend in the national capital.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, more than three times the June rainfall average of 74.1 mm and the highest for the month in at least 16 years.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) press release mentioned the causes of heavy rainfall in Delhi on Friday.

"The heavy rainfall activity over Delhi during the early hours of 28 June can be attributed to the following. Considering the monsoon circulation, the advance of the monsoon was stalled over eastern India for quite a long time due to a weaker monsoon current over the Bay of Bengal.

"It revived becoming stronger gradually from 25 June onwards with the development of an upper air cyclonic circulation over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels," the IMD said in the statement.