Options seem to be bleak for CM Kejriwal to get immediate relief in Delhi liquor case

"Although Delhi HC Judge Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma is scheduled to hear Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand tomorrow, it is unlikely that he will receive any relief. The same HC had recently, just 3-4 days ago, rejected his plea," he said.

"He also pointed out that his legal team, led by Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, has to find out other ways of approaching the lower court for relief. He is a very senior lawyer seasoned with legal expertise.

"I think he has to approach the lower court for relief, which doesn't seem imminent. His immediate course of action could be to seek bail from the lower court. If not, his second option would be to go to the High Court or Supreme Court challenging the legality of his arrest," he said.

Kaushik also said that legally there is no bar on Arvind Kejriwal to continue as the CM; he can remain in his post. Also, he has not been convicted yet, so there is no legal obstacle preventing him from continuing as CM. He is an accused in a case, and that alone is not enough for him to be removed from the post, although he has so far been denied any relief