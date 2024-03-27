BJP protests outside Delhi Assembly demanding CM Kejriwal's resignation; AAP leaders in yellow t-shirts raise slogans against PM

NEW DELHI: MLAs from both the ruling AAP and opposition BJP held protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Wednesday.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs held a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and their supporters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both parties staged their protests simultaneously.

As the BJP legislators took out a march carrying placards, the AAP leaders and workers, dressed in yellow T-shirts, started raising slogans against Modi and following the saffron party's MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Kejriwal should resign as chief minister.

"The chief minister should resign from his post. There are almost a dozen allegations of corruption against him. If the excise policy was world class, why did he take it back? We are demanding Kejriwal's resignation," Bidhuri said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also held a demonstration outside the entrance of the Assembly premises around 12 noon with a group of about 100 party workers from Mayur Vihar, along with the party's Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha office-bearers, demanding the resignation of Kejriwal.