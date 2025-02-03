Several candidates with stints in jail contesting Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: From AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to his long-time loyalist Manish Sisodia, riots accused Tahir Hussain and Shifa-ur Rehman, several candidates in fray for Delhi Assembly polls have been to jail in connection with different cases, including corruption and riots.

According to political experts, candidates having been to jail at some point, does not necessarily affect their popularity as politicians.

In some cases, if a politician does benefit in terms of public sympathy by being jailed, it does not necessarily translate into votes.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested ahead of Lok Sabha polls last year in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

While he got a brief bail to campaign for Lok Sabha polls, he was granted an interim bail in the case in September last year with several conditions, including not accessing the CM office.