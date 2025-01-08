Delhi assembly polls: Congress promises Rs 25L health insurance to residents

Party leaders touted the JRY as a health revolution akin to much lauded Rajasthan’s Chiranjeevi Yojana.

Pointing at the success of the 'Chiranjeevi Yojana' in Rajasthan, former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said over 55 lakh people benefited from the scheme and reduced the out-of-pocket health expenditures from 74% in 2018-19 to 45%.

The program covers over 1,000 medical procedures, including critical illnesses, accident coverage up to Rs 10 lakh, and organ transplant facilities.

“Rajasthan’s example proves that such a scheme can deliver tangible benefits,” Gehlot said, adding that it would bring quality healthcare to both government and private hospitals in Delhi.