Delhi assembly polls: A showdown between governance, rhetoric and survival

NEW DELHI: As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections approach, the stakes are higher than ever, not just for the city's political future but also for the ambitions of significant political forces.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are far more than a local political contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Parties are fighting not just for power in Delhi but also for dominance on the national stage.