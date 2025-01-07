Delhi assembly polls: A showdown between governance, rhetoric and survival

NEW DELHI: As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections approach, the stakes are higher than ever, not just for the city's political future but also for the ambitions of significant political forces.
The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are far more than a local political contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.
Parties are fighting not just for power in Delhi but also for dominance on the national stage.
With anti-incumbency, corruption allegations, and urban issues at the forefront, the battle promises become fierce and consequential.
They serve as a litmus test for the future of all three major political players.
For AAP, the election is a referendum on its ability to sustain its governance-focused model amidst allegations of corruption.
For BJP, it’s a chance to prove that its urban appeal is not just limited to larger states but can even extend to the capital. For Congress, it’s all about fighting for survival in a place it once called 'its own'.
Besides, the poll result will also impact the power dynamics between AAP and Congress under the INDIA alliance.
AAP: Fight to retain relevance
For Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, the 2025 Delhi Assembly election is a do-or-die moment. The party’s first term was marked by a transformational approach to governance.
However, as it enters its third term, AAP faces the weight of anti-incumbency, compounded by scandals involving party leaders and governance lapses ranging from corruption in liquor policies to mismanagement of public funds.
Kejriwal's leadership is under intense scrutiny. His admission that promises like cleaning the Yamuna and reducing air pollution have not been fulfilled has given fodder to the Opposition.
To counter growing disillusionment, AAP has adopted a soft Hindutva approach, introducing a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for Hindu and Sikh priests.
Despite the struggles, AAP is trying to project itself as the party of development, while still clinging to its tried-and-tested formula of freebies for specific segments like women and auto drivers.
A victory for AAP will bolster Kejriwal's image as a credible national leader and solidify the party's foothold in Delhi and beyond.
A defeat, however, will not only damage the party's credibility but could derail its ambitions to expand its influence across the country.
BJP: Ready to make a comeback
The BJP, after being out of power in Delhi for over two decades, is desperate to reclaim the city and reinstate its dominance.
The party’s strategy is blunt and combative: attack AAP on corruption and inefficiency while positioning itself as the solution to Delhi’s urban woes.
The slogan “Ab Badlega Dilli, Modi ke Saath” (Now Delhi will change, with Modi) signals the party's desire to tie the city's future with the central government’s development narrative.
PM Narendra Modi has made Delhi a priority, addressing issues like pollution and urban congestion with promises of "double-engine governance."
The BJP is also focusing on slum areas, pledging affordable housing and infrastructure upgrades. This move could potentially chip away at AAP’s support base among Delhi’s urban poor.
However, the BJP does face challenges. For the party to make significant inroads into Delhi’s urban areas, it needs to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional strongholds.
If the party cannot present a viable alternative to Kejriwal’s development agenda, or if it fails to decisively address urban issues, its comeback will remain elusive.
Congress: Fading into obscurity?
For Congress, the 2025 elections are perhaps the most critical, as the party struggles to stay relevant in a city it once dominated.
After suffering humiliating defeats in the last two assembly elections, Congress is grappling with an identity crisis. It has failed to capitalize on the nostalgia for Sheila Dikshit, whose legacy remains strong in the hearts of Delhi’s older voters.
With the AAP steadily eroding its voter base since 2013, Congress now finds itself in a precarious position.
In a desperate bid to claw back some support, Congress has begun targeting Kejriwal and AAP, emphasizing issues like inflation, unemployment, and pollution through its “Dilli Nyay Yatra” to claw back some support.
But the party’s biggest challenge is regaining any traction in Delhi's urban constituencies, where AAP has firmly entrenched itself. The Congress cannot hope to make inroads by courting BJP voters—it needs to convince the AAP’s base that it offers a viable alternative.