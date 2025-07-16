Prepare for Delhi rolls revision, orders poll panel

Most notably, the poll body has instructed that no polling station should cater to more than 1,000 electors, which is a significant tightening of norms compared to Bihar, where the upper limit for electors per station during the ongoing SIR stands at 1,200.

On July 7, this newspaper had exclusively reported the poll body’s plans to implement the controversial SIR in Delhi along the lines of Bihar. The move has since sparked political pushback from the opposition and civil society.

The Delhi unit of the Congress has raised concerns about disenfranchisement of the marginalised, particularly destitutes living in the night shelters, who lack the required documentation to prove citizenship. As part of the SIR, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has set March 16, 2008, as the cut-off date—the exact date of the last SIR.