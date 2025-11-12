Delhi blast: Mobile dump data shows arrested doctor recced Red Fort area multiple times in January

NEW DELHI: Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects in the Red Fort metro station blast, had allegedly conducted multiple reconnaissance trips to the area earlier this year, according to police analysing his mobile dump data.

Investigators believe these visits were part of a broader plot to target the historic site, possibly intended for January 26, which may have been foiled due to heightened security at the time.

Police said Muzammil, along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, allegedly visited the Red Fort vicinity in early January to study crowd patterns and security arrangements. Their movements were corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

Authorities are now examining the suspects’ digital footprints and communications to track funding, logistical support, and the procurement of explosives for the module.

A CCTV footage that captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near the Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday. The visual, recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen.