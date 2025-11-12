Delhi blast: Mobile dump data shows arrested doctor recced Red Fort area multiple times in January

NEW DELHI: Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects in the Red Fort metro station blast, had allegedly conducted multiple reconnaissance trips to the area earlier this year, according to police analysing his mobile dump data.
Investigators believe these visits were part of a broader plot to target the historic site, possibly intended for January 26, which may have been foiled due to heightened security at the time.
Police said Muzammil, along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, allegedly visited the Red Fort vicinity in early January to study crowd patterns and security arrangements. Their movements were corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage from surrounding areas.
Authorities are now examining the suspects’ digital footprints and communications to track funding, logistical support, and the procurement of explosives for the module.
A CCTV footage that captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near the Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday. The visual, recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen.
The blast, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, appeared like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people ran for cover. The recording corroborated the timing of the explosion that investigators had previously established. The car is believed to have been driven by Nabi.
The probe has revealed that the suspects were allegedly part of a sophisticated network of highly educated individuals, many associated with Faridabad’s Al Falah University.
The group is alleged to have coordinated operations, raised funds, and arranged materials for explosives using professional and academic networks.
Investigators are also looking into whether other members conducted similar reconnaissance or assisted the arrested suspects.
The investigation has now been transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further inquiry.