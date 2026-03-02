Delhi HC stays sessions court order halting IYC chief’s bail, cites ‘no application of mind’

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a sessions court order that had halted the bail of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the AI summit protest case, granting him interim relief.

A bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee was hearing a petition filed by Chib’s counsel challenging the sessions court’s decision to stay a magistrate court order that had granted him bail.

During the hearing, the high court expressed strong reservations about the reasoning in the sessions court’s order.

"Some application of mind has to be there. If there is no application of mind, the order has to be stayed," the court observed.

The bench noted that the sessions court order lacked clarity in its findings despite describing the matter as a “rare and exceptional” case.

"Where is reasoning in this order? You see page one. Turn over the page. Where is reasoning or finding?" Justice Banerjee asked.

On February 28, the sessions court had passed an interim order staying the bail granted to Chib by the magistrate court.

In its order, the sessions court had said, "When the court exercises the power of granting ex parte ad interim stay of an order granting bail, the court is duty-bound to record reasons why it came to the conclusion that it was a very rare and exceptional case where a drastic order of ex parte interim stay was warranted."

Following the high court’s decision restoring Chib’s bail, his counsel told reporters that they were awaiting the physical copy of the order and that the IYC chief would most likely be released from jail on Monday.

Earlier, on February 24, the trial court had remanded Chib to four days of police custody after his arrest in connection with a “shirtless” protest staged by IYC workers during the India AI Impact Summit on February 20.

According to police, protesters entered the summit venue wearing and carrying white T-shirts bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal”, “Epstein Files” and “PM is compromised”.

The protesters allegedly scuffled with security personnel and police officers deployed at the venue.

(With inputs from PTI)