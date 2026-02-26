AI Summit protest: Dramatic standoff between Delhi, Shimla police ends after 24 hours

SHIMLA: A high-voltage standoff between the police teams of Delhi and Shimla came to an end after a dramatic 24 hours on Thursday morning, after the Delhi Police team was finally cleared to head back to the national capital along with the three Youth Congress activists arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI Summit.

In the 24-hour stalemate, the Delhi Police team was "detained" for about five hours even after procuring the transit remand from the ACJM.

On Wednesday evening, the Himachal Pradesh Police registered a kidnapping case against the Delhi Police personnel and "detained" their vehicles at the Shogi border near Shimla.

This occurred while they were en route to the national capital with the three Youth Congress members in custody.

The three accused, along with members of the Delhi Police, were taken to the residence of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM II) Ekansh Kapil at 1.30 am after undergoing medical examinations at the Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital in Shimla late Wednesday night.

They were granted the transit remand, and they resumed their journey. However, early Thursday morning, the Delhi police team was detained again at Kanlog in Shimla city.

They were instructed to return to the national capital with the accused and a few additional police personnel, while the remaining members were asked to stay behind and cooperate with the investigation into the kidnapping case against them.